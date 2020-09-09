BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for ‘illegal’ construction in Pali Hill office

Ranaut had purchased the bungalow in 2017 and had renovated it in January this year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Tuesday pasted a ‘stop-work’ notice on actor Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai’s Pali Hill asking her to submit documents to prove the legality of the constructions undertaken on the premises.

A team of BMC officers from the H West ward (Bandra) visited Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill on Tuesday morning to hand over the notice. As the staff present there refused to accept the copy, the civic staff pasted it outside the office.

The notice, issued under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, directs the actor to stop the ongoing work on the premises and produce the permissions for the “illegal” constructions. The BMC has given Ranaut 24-hour time to file a reply with documentary evidence.

“We have served a notice to Ranaut to submit documentary evidence and permissions regarding illegal constructions. If she fails to file a reply within 24-hour, we will initiate action of demolition of illegal extensions and additions,” Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West ward (Bandra west), said.

As per the notice, the ongoing renovation and finishing work inside the bungalow was “beyond the approved plan”. Some of the illegal constructions mentioned in the notice include the conversion of a toilet on ground floor into an office space, construction of a kitchen inside a storeroom and new toilets near a storeroom, conversion of a balcony into a habitable area, merger of one bungalow with another, and extension of the third floor.

The BMC is also checking violation of change of use and if the bungalow, a residential property, was converted into a commercial one. According to the plans of 1979, the bungalow is listed as a residential property.

Ranaut has sought seven days to respond to the notice. In a reply, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said the actor will reach Mumbai on Wednesday and will need time to file a reply to the notice in detail. “My Lawyer @RizwanSiddiquee has replied to @mybmc notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property,” Ranaut tweeted.

The BMC has also filed a reply in the Dindoshi court to vacate a stay order from a demolition notice given to Ranaut for illegal construction in her house on Khar Road. In 2018, the BMC had issued a demolition notice to the actor under the MR&TP Act for unauthorised construction exceeding FSI. However, the notice was stayed by the Dindoshi court after Ranaut had challenged it. Officials said that once the stay is vacated, they will initiate demolition.

