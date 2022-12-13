BMC issues guidelines ahead of G-20 meet in city, all construction work halted for 10 days

FOLLOWING THE subsequent poor air quality days in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a set of guidelines to mitigate dust pollution level in air ahead of the G-20 Summit to be held on December 13-16.

The guidelines issued to all the assistant municipal commissioners of 24 municipal wards has called for halting all construction and waste disposal works for the next 10 days. Instructions has been issued to all the ward officers to clean dust from the roads regularly on a war-footing.

Besides this, in several areas across Mumbai where the ir-Quality Index (AQI) readings are persistently stayed in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ category, the civic officials have been instructed to spray water at the traffic junctions and on the roads that record heavy traffic movement.

Read | These roads will stay closed for Mumbai G20 summit till Friday evening

Talking to The Indian Express, Ramakant Biradar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) confirmed the developemnt .

Over the past week, Mumbai had been recording AQI over 300. On December 7, the city’s overall AQI shot past that of the national capital and since then continued to stay so. In the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) dashboard, Mumbai’s AQI was 225 on Monday, which is considered ‘Poor’, while that of Delhi is 152 in the ‘Moderate’ category.

Malad recorded an AQI of 311 on Monday, followed by 303 in Mazagaon and Chembur, Andheri witnessed an AQI of 300, BKC had an AQI of 269, the AQI was 173 in Colaba and 125 in Bhandup, Borivli saw an AQI of 111, while Worli recorded 101 in AQI.

Sharing a detailed analysis of the city’s air pollution experts said that the AQI of Mumbai is going to get worse in the coming years during the winter season similar to what is being seen so far.

Advertisement

Last week, Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the AQI has worsened due to refineries around the city and said that the authorities has approached the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to impose control on emission levels from these refineries.

Meanwhile, experts said that there are other factors behind the deteriorating air quality of the city. “The visibility across Mumbai took a hit during the first week of December. This means both fine and coarse particulate matter was high in Mumbai’s air. Our data also indicates and validates that. If industries or refineries were the major sources of air pollution, then only the fine particulate matter or PM2.5 would have been high. Thus, it is construction dust (part of residential emissions), which led to an increase in suspended particulate matters, worsening Mumbai’s air quality,” said Gufran Beig, senior scientist and founder and project director of SAFAR.

Beig also stated that in the past two months, there were unprecedented changes in the weather scenario. Owing to the phenomenon of La Nina (cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific), India has been experiencing unusually cooler and extended winter. In addition to this, the western part of India is influenced by the warming of the Mediterranean Sea. As a result, there are more than unusual calm winds across the Mumbai region and surrounding parts of western India. This has ensured that the dispersion of air pollutants being emitted from pollution-related activities does not happen swiftly despite Mumbai being surrounded by the ocean.

Advertisement

The SAFAR data also shows that in the past 40 days (between November 1 and December 10), the city recorded 22 days in ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI. (See chart) Of these 22 days, the overall air quality in Mumbai for four days (December 5, 6, 7 and 8) was in the ‘very poor’ category.

In 2021 (during the same period), the number of ‘poor’ air days was only 6 and there were 0 ‘very poor’ AQI days. In 2021, there were 18 days between November 1 to December 10 when the permissible limit for particulate matter (PM2.5) levels were within permissible limits, whereas during the same period in 2022 there was only one day when the concentration of PM2.5 was within the permissible limit. Experts have warned that the AQI will be worse in winter due to increased emissions for vehicles and industries.

The SAFAR data also show that 30 per cent of the emissions is being contributed from the transport sector, 18 per cent is emitted from industries, 20 per cent is emitted from biofuel or residential emissions, and 15 per cent is from wind-blown dust contribution. The remaining is contributed by weather-related factors, including sea salt.

“To protect residents’ health, the government of Maharashtra and the local municipal authorities must develop a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Mumbai. A GRAP is a set of emergency measures that go into effect whenever the city’s air quality hits a certain threshold. A need is also there to issue advisories to safeguard health of Mumbaikars…,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder of NGO Waatavaran Foundation.