BMC issues advisory for 13 dilapidated bridges ahead of Ganesh festival

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory urging people take precaution while using 13 bridges that are in a dilapidated condition during the upcoming 10-day Ganesh festival, slated to from August 22. The civic body has urged devotees not to wait on these bridges for a prolonged duration, avoid dancing on these structures and ensure fewer people participate in immersion processions.

Officials said the advisory was issued taking note of the deteriorating structural stability of these bridges — Ghatkopar rail overbridge (ROB), Curry Road bridge, Chinchpokli bridge, Marine Line bridge, Sandhurst Road bridge, and Dadar Tilak bridge, important for east to west connectivity — over the years.

“These bridges are old and they have weakened. Repair works on some of these 13 bridges are going on, while the remaining will be taken up after monsoon. We want devotees to take precautions while using these overbridges. We are coordinating with the traffic police department too,” an official from the civic body’s Bridge department said.

Civic officials said the load on Currey Road and Chinchpokli bridges should not exceed 16 tonnes due to their dilapidated condition.

Last year, the civic body had issued an advisory for 20 bridges that were found dilapidated in a structural audit, prompted after the Himalayan bridge collapse at CSMT.

