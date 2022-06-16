scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

BMC invites tenders for public library in Vile Parle

According to the proposal, the construction of the library will take place on Subhash Road in Vile Parle east on a vacant plot that has been reserved for public amenities in the city’s development plan.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 16, 2022 1:11:14 am
Mumbai weather, Mumbai Pre-monsoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders for the construction of a public library in Vile Parle. The proposed one-storey structure will also have study rooms.

According to the proposal, the construction of the library will take place on Subhash Road in Vile Parle east on a vacant plot that has been reserved for public amenities in the city’s development plan.

Officials from the building construction department said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 11.9 crore and it is expected to get completed in eight months, excluding monsoon. “The building will have ground-plus-one structure with reinforced concrete. We will provide ramps for differently abled people,” said an official from the building construction department.

More from Mumbai

“Since the plot is small and the neighboring area has buildings, storage of materials, working space and maneuverability of equipment will be challenging. The contractor will have to take special precautions while working on the project as the area abutting the plot already has structures,” said the official.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 15, 2022: Why ‘I2U2’ to ‘Greenfield and Brownfield’ to ‘Pal...Premium
UPSC Key-June 15, 2022: Why ‘I2U2’ to ‘Greenfield and Brownfield’ to ‘Pal...
Those who skipped Oppn’s Presidential talks: Their compulsions and ...Premium
Those who skipped Oppn’s Presidential talks: Their compulsions and ...
Families on Prayagraj ‘list’ dread bulldozer shadowPremium
Families on Prayagraj ‘list’ dread bulldozer shadow
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement