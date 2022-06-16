BMC invites tenders for public library in Vile Parle

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders for the construction of a public library in Vile Parle. The proposed one-storey structure will also have study rooms.

According to the proposal, the construction of the library will take place on Subhash Road in Vile Parle east on a vacant plot that has been reserved for public amenities in the city’s development plan.

Officials from the building construction department said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 11.9 crore and it is expected to get completed in eight months, excluding monsoon. “The building will have ground-plus-one structure with reinforced concrete. We will provide ramps for differently abled people,” said an official from the building construction department.

“Since the plot is small and the neighboring area has buildings, storage of materials, working space and maneuverability of equipment will be challenging. The contractor will have to take special precautions while working on the project as the area abutting the plot already has structures,” said the official.