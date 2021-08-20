Mumbai: BMC invites start-ups to help solve civic issues through innovation, technology

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC), under its Business Incubation Centre, set up with help from IIT-Bombay’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), invited start-ups in the city to submit proposals to solve the city’s civic issues through innovative ideas and technology.

The focus areas are stormwater drain management, waste management, cleanliness in slum areas, education, and public health in the current call for applications. Entries are open till September 5 and Indian start-ups; innovators can apply with an idea to chief.bdd@mcgm.gov.in.

“Mumbai municipal corporation has been providing the infrastructure facilities for the last several years. We are expecting new concepts of technology from start-ups that can further improve the existing facilities,” said Shashi Bala, chief, business development, BMC.

Each application will be scrutinised by the governing board members of the SMILE (Society for Mumbai Incubation Lab to Entrepreneurship).

A special purpose vehicle set up by the BMC to facilitate a platform for budding entrepreneurs to convert ideas into viable business propositions while maximising the welfare of society thereby retaining Mumbai’s position as International Business Hub.

It is the social entrepreneurship incubation of BMC to promote social and economic development in the city by creating an opportunity to nurture, support and promote the ideas that could potentially become profitable and scalable business ventures generating revenues and employment opportunities in the city.

The committee consists of municipal officials, corporators, IIT experts, entrepreneurs, professionals, and practitioners in related fields.