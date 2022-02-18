BMC invites fresh tenders for sewage disposal project

After cancelling tenders three times, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited fresh tenders for Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP)-II under which construction of sewage treatment plants are planned at seven locations. In February first week, the BMC had scrapped the tenders for the project over alleged irregularities and high bids.

The BMC has been facing National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court’s wrath on delay in taking measures to prevent sea pollution in form of discharge of untreated sewage. Delayed by over a decade, MSDP-II has seen a three-time increase in its initial proposed cost of Rs 5,500 crore in 2009. According to BMC’s budget estimate for 2022-23, the estimated cost for the project is about Rs 18,000 crore.

On February 1, the Supreme Court had slammed the BMC for inaction over the long pending project. Taking serious note of sea pollution due to untreated sewage being discharged, the apex court had warned of coercive action against BMC and had also asked the municipal commissioner to remain present via video conferencing before the court on the next date of hearing.

On Thursday, fresh tenders were invited to appoint contractors for construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Versova, Malad, Bhandup, Ghatkopar. STPs will have a total capacity of treating 2,464 million litre of sewage daily. BMC officials said that once contractors are appointed, it will take 48-72 months to complete it. Apart from design and construction contractor will also be responsible for operation , maintenance of STPs for next 15 years