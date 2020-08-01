BMC invites EOI on acquisition of land for 5,000-bed hospital

BMC has invited land owners and developers who have a clear title and dispute-free land. (File) BMC has invited land owners and developers who have a clear title and dispute-free land. (File)

The BMC has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) on acquisition of land for the construction of a 5000-bed hospital in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The civic body will acquire around 20 acres land for the proposed hospital, which should be close to the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway, and should have a 90-foot wide accessible development road plan.

BMC has invited land owners and developers who have a clear title and dispute-free land. The hospital will be set up in the suburbs, which may aid the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which has poor health infrastructure. “For dealing with Covid-19, the availability of large and well-equipped health care facilities is of utmost importance,” a civic official said. “In a Covid taskforce meeting, which was attended by the Chief Minister and the BMC Commissioner, it was decided to have a 5000-bedded and well-equipped hospital, which will cater to a large number of patients during the pandemic.”

However, BJP leaders have targeted the civic administration on the proposal. “The civic body has already set up jumbo Covid care facilities in NESCO, Goregaon, NSCI Dome and Race Course. What is the need of the new 5000-bed hospital, that too when all other facilities are vacant?” asked Pravin Chheda, BJP leader from Ghatkopar.

