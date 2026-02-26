BMC instructed to deploy AI, IoT-based system to track pollution sources: Fadnavis

Replying during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said air pollution cannot be monitored effectively unless the system is fully IoT- and AI-driven.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiFeb 26, 2026 12:22 AM IST
Announcing timelines, Fadnavis said the "implementation of an IoT- and AI-based monitoring system across all construction projects would be completed soon."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been directed to develop a dynamic monitoring system based on Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to track sources of air pollution across the city.

Raising the issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab flagged rising air pollution levels in the Kherwadi area of Bandra, pointing to construction activities and infrastructure projects as major contributors.

Responding to the concerns, Fadnavis said the BMC has been instructed to create a system capable of tracking all pollution sources, whether from government or private projects.

“Unless it is 100 per cent IoT and AI-based, it will not happen. We have given such instructions and will ensure it is completed at the earliest,” he said.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde also addressed concerns over discrepancies in Air Quality Index (AQI) data, stating that pollution data from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) should be relied upon.

Several members also raised concerns over rising pollution levels in different parts of the state.

Announcing timelines, Fadnavis said the “implementation of an IoT- and AI-based monitoring system across all construction projects would be completed soon.”

