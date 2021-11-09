Mumbai: BMC installs e-kiosks for citizens to verify voters’ list

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the civic body will install 20 electronic kiosks across the city where residents can verify their name and address in the voters’ list. The standing committee meeting on Tuesday approved the installation of the kiosks.

On November 1, the Election Commission of India published the voter list used in the last Assembly election in 2019. “We urge citizens to check their names in the voter list, which will be available at the kiosks. If citizens find their names missing, they should approach the EC for rectification,” the BMC said in a statement.

People can apply for corrections in name and change of address. At the same time, the process of rectification in voter lists, like removal of names of deceased or displaced persons and duplicate names, will take place. After removal of names, the election department will invite suggestions and objections by December 20. .

Citizens who will turn 18 years old on or before January 1, 2022 can register themselves online between November 1 and November 30.

Officials from BMC’s election department said people can register their names on http://www.nvsp.in and http://www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in and call the toll free number 1950 for inquiries

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also launched a special drive for new voter registration and rectification of voter lists.

After suggestions and objections, the final voter list will be out on January 5, 2022.

In Mumbai, there are 227 electoral seats and the five year term of the civic body is going to end in March, 2022. With 90 corporators, the Shiv Sena is the ruling party in BMC.