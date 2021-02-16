Mumbai: BMC inspectors arrested for demanding bribe

The inspectors were identified as Nitin Patankar and Harishchandra Ghegadmal. (Representational Image)

THE Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested two inspectors of BMC’s P North ward for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh from a shopowner in Malad.

The inspectors were identified as Nitin Patankar and Harishchandra Ghegadmal. An officer said, “The inspectors wanted to take action against the shopowner over the shop’s signboard.”

The inspectors allegedly demanded Rs 2.25 lakh for not taking any action. The complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap. On Monday, Patankar allegedly asked the complainant to pay Rs 60,000 to a person identified as Sudesh Paul.

The ACB caught Paul red handed after which the inspectors were arrested.