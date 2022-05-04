Mumbai: BMC team fails to conduct inspection of alleged unauthorised construction at house owned by Ranas

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials Wednesday returned without inspecting an apartment owned by Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana house since it was locked. A team from the H-west ward office (Bandra) had visited the Rana couple’s house in Khar Road West for inspection.

A senior official of BMC said the team will visit the house again on Thursday. “We could not carry out an inspection because the flat was locked. The team will again visit on Thursday and if it is found shut again, then we will decide the further course of action as per the rule,” the official said.

On Monday, the designated officer of H-west ward had issued a notice to the Ranas under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 to carry out an inspection of their flat to check the alleged illegality and unauthorised constructions. The BMC had informed that a team will visit the house Wednesday.

The couple owns a flat on the 8th floor of the nine-storied La Vie Building, which is on the 14th Road in Khar West.

The couple created a buzz after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Kalanagar at Bandra east. On Wednesday, the couple was released on bail from jail. They were arrested by the police for creating a law and order situation and among others, charges of sedition was slapped against them.

In the past, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC had issued notices to Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj over alleged unauthorised constructions.