scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: BMC team fails to conduct inspection of alleged unauthorised construction at house owned by Ranas

A senior official of BMC said the team will visit the couple’s house again on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 4, 2022 9:18:29 pm
Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana, Rana couple gets bail, Mumbai news, Mumbai special court grants bail to ranas, Hanuman Chalisa row, Indian expressMP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. (Express File)

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials Wednesday returned without inspecting an apartment owned by Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana house since it was locked. A team from the H-west ward office (Bandra) had visited the Rana couple’s house in Khar Road West for inspection.

A senior official of BMC said the team will visit the house again on Thursday. “We could not carry out an inspection because the flat was locked. The team will again visit on Thursday and if it is found shut again, then we will decide the further course of action as per the rule,” the official said.

On Monday, the designated officer of H-west ward had issued a notice to the Ranas under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 to carry out an inspection of their flat to check the alleged illegality and unauthorised constructions. The BMC had informed that a team will visit the house Wednesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The couple owns a flat on the 8th floor of the nine-storied La Vie Building, which is on the 14th Road in Khar West.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Your EMIs are set to go up; why has RBI suddenly raised the Re...Premium
Explained: Your EMIs are set to go up; why has RBI suddenly raised the Re...
Explained: How, after being on sale for 6 years, Pawan Hans is finally on...Premium
Explained: How, after being on sale for 6 years, Pawan Hans is finally on...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
More Premium Stories >>

The couple created a buzz after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Kalanagar at Bandra east. On Wednesday, the couple was released on bail from jail. They were arrested by the police for creating a law and order situation and among others, charges of sedition was slapped against them.

In the past, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC had issued notices to Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj over alleged unauthorised constructions.

More from Mumbai

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement