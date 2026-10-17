BMC initiates demolition drive at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property over illegal alterations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished portions of Kapole Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) – a bungalow at Juhu which is jointly owned by Hindi film actor – Ajay Devgan and his mother Veena Devgan after finding out that illegal altercations were carried out in the property.

The authorities also maintained that even though the property was owned by the actor and his mother, they didn’t reside there and had leased it out to a private salon chain for using the space as a commercial establishment. Meanwhile, issuing a statement, Ajay Devgan’s office said that the property owners are complying with all the specified BMC rules.

According to the civic officials, the first stop work notice was issued to the owners of Kapole CHS on September 10. In its notice the BMC stated that it has been observed that structural altercations were carried out unlawfully by the occupants by using syporex blocks – an aerated concrete material largely used for constructing floor panels and partition walls.

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“It should be noted that, if the erection of the building or execution of the work is not stopped forthwith, the said portions will be removed or pulled down and all the materials, machinery, equipment, devices or articles used in the process of erection of the said building or execution of the said work will be removed from the site, at your risk and cost, without further notice,” read the BMC’s notice.

Ajay Devgn’s Juhu house faces BMC demolition drive (Image: Special Arrangement) Ajay Devgn’s Juhu house faces BMC demolition drive (Image: Special Arrangement)

The officials said that the property was leased to a private entity — Florian Hurel Salon Private Limited chain on a lease and license agreement August 10 which had modified the internal premises and installed windows and partition walls. After the first stop work notice was issued in September, the occupants were told to file a reply within 24-hours. The civic authorities maintained that the reply filed by the occupants didn’t satisfy the authorities and they told them to stop the work immediately, however, despite warnings, the work continued.

“The Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) act mandates that any kind of structural altercations inside a building should only be carried out after securing relevant permission from the civic body. However, in this case, no permissions were issued by our office. Therefore we had first issued them a notice in September and given them a month’s time to stop the work and since the owners didn’t oblige, a demolition drive was initiated,” Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner – told the Indian Express.

“Since the occupants voluntarily didn’t stop the work, we initiated a demolition drive on October 12, where all the unauthorised portions including partition walls and ceilings were brought down by using a hammer. Later a final inspection and status check of the premises was carried on Saturday,” another official said.

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Furthermore, the authorities said that the agreement period covered a five year term involving a total rent of Rs 10.61 crore. The property which was razed was spread across 7,800 square feet and the civic officials said the society in which the bungalow stand had issued an NOC in the name of Veena Devgan and Vishal (Ajay’s real name) Devgan in July for leasing out the property.

The officials said that the NOC didn’t include any clause allowing the structural altercation of the property.

Meanwhile, by issuing a statement on Saturday, Ajay Devgan’s office stated that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out.

“We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out,” Devgan’s office said.