BMC imposes penalty of Rs 50 lakh on GMLR project contractor for delay in works

The deadline for the completion of twin tunnels has been set for 2028, while the project is set to become entirely operational by 2029 onwards.

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on a contractor executing the first phase of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project for delaying the ongoing construction works. The BMC’s ambitious Rs 14,000 crore GMLR project is set to connect Goregaon in Mumbai’s western suburbs with Mulund in the eastern suburbs, through an array or bridges and tunnel passing from beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

At present, there is no direct connectivity between these two suburban belts in Mumbai.

According to the civic officials, the first phase of the project was supposed to be finished by May this year. This phase will involve construction of a 1.2 km long flyover that originate near the Dindoshi court and will end at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). After getting down from the flyover, the motorists will be able to enter the twin tunnels directly.