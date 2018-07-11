BMC & IIT to study impact of cold mix to fix potholes in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the use of cold mix technology for filing potholes is economically feasible and work can be done even during monsoons. (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the use of cold mix technology for filing potholes is economically feasible and work can be done even during monsoons. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the BMC, with the help of IIT-Bombay, will study the impact of cold mix being used to fix potholes in Mumbai after the monsoon season is over. Speaking at the Legislative Assembly, the CM said around Rs 9.3 crore has been used to fill up potholes across Mumbai and its suburbs. “Of the total 1,290 km of roads under BMC, 605 km are in the defect liability period (being maintained by contractors) and the remaining 685 km are to be maintained by BMC.”

“The use of cold mix technology for filing potholes is economically feasible and work can be done even during monsoons. However, its impact will be ascertained with the help of the IIT after the monsoon season,” he said, adding that contractors, who would get the work to fill potholes using cold mix, have to enter into a two-year contract with the BMC.

Dismissing the demand for ward wise review of potholes, Fadnavis said: “There were 14,455 potholes in 2014-2015, the figure decreased to 5,316 in 2015-2016, 4,778 in 2016-2017 and 4,044 in 2017-2018.”

On the misuse of paver blocks despite a ban, the CM said: “There are clear directives not to randomly use paver blocks. If there are instances of violation of norms, action will be taken.”

