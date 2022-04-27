BMC identifies 337 buildings as dilapidated

Ahead of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 337 dilapidated buildings across Mumbai, down from 465 last year.

According to data from the BMC, the most dilapidated buildings (163) are in the western suburbs, followed by 104 in the eastern suburbs and 70 in the island city. The annual survey of dilapidated buildings is being conducted before monsoon to prevent loss of life and property in case of building collapse.

The list of dilapidated buildings was released on Tuesday by the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell. Now, the corporation will start sending notices to these buildings, warning residents to leave the premises as soon as possible and move to safer places. If the residents do not move out, then the civic body will disconnect their electricity and water supply.

“The purpose of this survey is to prevent untoward incidents during monsoon. Residents will be urged to vacate the dangerous premises. In case the building is more than 30 years old, then the residential society is advised to conduct a structural audit,” said a BMC official.

According to data, 26 buildings in F-north (Matunga, Sion) and 10 in G-north (Dadar, Dharavi) were declared dilapidated in the island city. In the western suburbs, 40 buildings in K-west (Andheri, Jogeshwari) and 30 in H-west (Bandra, Khar) were identified as dilapidated. In the eastern suburbs, 49 buildings in T-ward (Mulund) followed by 20 in N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) were declared as C-1 category (inhabitable and dangerous).

Officials said the number of dilapidated buildings has come down in the past few years. According to the data, while there were 499 dilapidated buildings in 2020, the number was 465 in 2021 and now 337 this year.