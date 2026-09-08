BMC House on shaky ground? After Vishakha Raut’s disqualification, 79 corporator seats face legal scrutiny

The election of 79 of Mumbai’s 227 municipal corporators is currently under legal scrutiny, with challenges ranging from allegedly invalid caste certificates to discrepancies in election affidavits and non-disclosure of criminal and financial details, according to data obtained under the Right to Information Act.

The scrutiny has emerged as a fresh concern for political parties, particularly the Opposition, which accounts for 42 of the 79 challenged seats — more than half. The data was obtained by civic activist Anil Galgali from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The figures come days after former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut was disqualified for six years over the submission of a caste certificate under what authorities held was the wrong jurisdiction.