BMC hospitals to get AC burn wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to start dedicated AC burn wards in all its peripheral hospitals. On Monday, the civic administration had said that the work has begun.

BMC’s announcement came before the Public Health Committee meeting which was held on Monday.

Last year, Committee chairperson Rajul Patel had written a letter to civic administration to start AC burn wards with skin grafting facility in all BMC hospitals.

“The BMC has three major hospitals and 17 peripheral hospitals across the city. However, we still have very limited facilities to treat burn patients. In case of major burn injuries, people have to rush to the National Burn Centre which is outside the city. I had demanded to start dedicated AC burn wards in all peripheral hospitals to which they have agreed, “said Patel.

Officials from the BMC said the AC wards are the need of the hour.

Currently, Mumbai has burn wards in major hospitals like KEM, Sion, and Kasturba along with private hospitals like Masina in Byculla. However if burn injury is more than 40 to 50% then the patient needs to be shifted to a dedicated burn hospital, National Burns Center in Airoli.