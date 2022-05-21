BMC heritage committee wants policy on development in precincts

TAKING UMBRAGE at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to allow redevelopment of listed heritage grade-III structures and precincts without its permission, Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has called for comprehensive guidelines for development work in these areas.

The committee has also recommended that the proposals of redevelopment in grade III and precincts should be sent before it until guidelines are formed. The issue has also been raised with municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal.

As per the BMC’s Development Plan (DP), a heritage precinct is an area of heritage value and cultural significance. MHCC is a body to look after protection, preservation, and conservation of heritage in the city. Headed by a retired IAS officer, it consists of historians, architects, urban planners and heritage activists as its members. It decides on conservation or redevelopment of structures that are of cultural, aesthetic, historical and architectural significance and sends the proposal to BMC.

The matter came to light five months ago after the municipal commissioner approved a few proposals of redevelopment of buildings in the precinct area and one of the developers willingly approached MHCC for remarks. According to the officials from the BMC’s DP department, the approval was granted as per the provision of 52 (9) of Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR)-2034 that gives power to the municipal commissioner to allow such redevelopment.

The DP department had also informed the committee that the DCPR does not clearly mention requirements of approval from MHCC for redevelopment in the precincts and grade-III structures. However, a member said development work in heritage precincts or structures should be done in alignment with aesthetics and character of the city.

A source said that about three to four proposals of redevelopment of buildings from south Mumbai’s Fort precinct had come to the DP department.

During one of the MHCC meetings, many members said that precincts and grade-III structures should be conserved as they form the city’s heritage and cultural landscape.

“Since the buildings were not in grade-I and II and were part of the precinct, the approval from municipal commissioner was taken without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MHCC. However, members of the committee were of the opinion that there should be a policy to preserve the heritage significance of the city as well as allow sensible development,” the source told The Indian Express. MHCC permission is mandatory for any changes or even repair works in heritage structures that fall in grade-I and II category.

Following this, the committee suggested preparing detailed guidelines on development work in the precinct under the provision of 52 (6) of DCPR-2034 which states that “the development within the precincts shall be in accordance with respective Precinct guidelines as formulated by the municipal commissioner in consultation with MHCC or as may be decided by the municipal commissioner, shall require sanction by government.” According to BMC officials, there are about 250 grade-III structures and 13 precincts in Mumbai.

“There is a gray area in the DCPR regarding development in precincts. The policy will focus on giving clarity on those gray areas. We need to ensure that sensible development takes place in heritage precincts,” said a committee member.

While MHCC chairman Ramanath Jha refused to comment, Rajiv Mishra, Principal of Sir J J School of Art and Committee member, said the issue will again be discussed in a meeting.

BMC commissioner and administrator Chahal was not available for comment.

Pankaj Joshi, Principal Director of architecture firm Urban Centre Mumbai, said there is need of such guidelines so as not to lose Mumbai’s advantage on heritage conservation.

“Historically, Mumbai has been the first city in India to set out heritage conservation policy. It notified grade-I, II and III structures and precincts. At this critical juncture, it will be important not to back off from the statutory responsibility. There is a need for such a policy to safeguard the last 25 years of hard work (of heritage conservation),” said Joshi.