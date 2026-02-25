BMC’s Rs 7,457 crore health outlay lacks programme-wise clarity

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked Rs 7,456.80 crore for the health sector in its 2026–27 budget, accounting for 9 per cent of the total Rs 80,952 crore civic outlay. While the allocation appears substantial on paper, the budget document offers little clarity on programme-specific spending across key public health initiatives.
Of the total health allocation, Rs 5,237.09 crore has been set aside for revenue expenditure and Rs 2,219.71 crore for capital works. The civic body has flagged hospital expansion, preventive health measures, digital health systems and public-private partnerships as focus areas. However, the budget does not provide a detailed break-up for individual schemes.
The much-publicised Zero Prescription Scheme—announced in 2023 by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure free availability of essential medicines in municipal hospitals—did not find mention in the 2026–27 budget speech.
The scheme has already missed three implementation deadlines.
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani acknowledged procurement challenges. While 979 scheduled medicines have been procured, tenders for 198 drugs failed due to poor response or cancellations. Implant procurement has also stalled owing to specification mismatches. “This is a continuous process,” Gagrani said, adding that only 50 to 60 per cent of items under a mega tender for 4,000 medical supplies have received bids.
On the infrastructure front, the budget projects completion of several major hospital works by December 2026, adding 4,556 new beds by 2027. These include redevelopments or new facilities at Kasturba, Bhagwati, K B Bhabha, Rajawadi, Siddharth, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Super Specialty Hospital in Kandivali, Bhandup Multispecialty Hospital and Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli.
However, timelines remain staggered. Rajawadi Hospital’s phased redevelopment will see only 600 of its proposed 1,020 beds operational by 2030, raising concerns over delays and cost escalations.
The civic body has also proposed launching a Fit Mumbai initiative to promote healthy lifestyles through awareness campaigns at workplaces and public spaces, funded through corporate social responsibility. A Healthy Campus initiative is planned across 100 colleges. In addition, a centralised dashboard is being developed to track bed availability across hospitals and maternity homes.
Despite these announcements, several core public health areas lack explicit allocations. There is no clear budgetary break-up for malaria, dengue and chikungunya control programmes, even as Mumbai continues to witness seasonal outbreaks. Tuberculosis control, non-communicable disease programmes covering diabetes, hypertension and cancer, and family welfare services remain broadly outlined without fresh funding details. The Hinduhridaysamrat
Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics also see no specific new allocation.
