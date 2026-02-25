BMC’s Rs 7,457 crore health outlay lacks programme-wise clarity

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked Rs 7,456.80 crore for the health sector in its 2026–27 budget, accounting for 9 per cent of the total Rs 80,952 crore civic outlay. While the allocation appears substantial on paper, the budget document offers little clarity on programme-specific spending across key public health initiatives.

Of the total health allocation, Rs 5,237.09 crore has been set aside for revenue expenditure and Rs 2,219.71 crore for capital works. The civic body has flagged hospital expansion, preventive health measures, digital health systems and public-private partnerships as focus areas. However, the budget does not provide a detailed break-up for individual schemes.

The much-publicised Zero Prescription Scheme—announced in 2023 by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure free availability of essential medicines in municipal hospitals—did not find mention in the 2026–27 budget speech.

The scheme has already missed three implementation deadlines.