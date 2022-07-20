BMC health infra a failure: AAP

July 20, 2022 11:41:02 pm
The AAP on Wednesday said the BMC’s health infrastructure was a failure. Despite a Rs 6,933 crore budget for health infrastructure, Mumbai has only 189 municipal dispensaries when it should have 700, AAP said in a statement.
Upon spot inspections, the party’s volunteers, having randomly visited 10 municipal dispensaries across the city, found they were in a bad condition with no patients or doctors and one which was being used as a home by stray dogs.
The municipality spends 15 per cent of its budget on healthcare infrastructure.
“It is shocking that despite being in power for more than 35 years the Shiv Sena is unable to provide even basic dispensaries to Mumbaikars…It’s very clear that Mumbai needs the Aam Aadmi Party healthcare model,” said Ankush Narang Aam Aadmi Party Mumbai in-charge.
