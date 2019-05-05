BMC has consumer, service provider relationship with complainant: Forum

REJECTING BMC’S claim that there is no “consumer” and “service provider” relationship between the civic body and a complainant, who had approached it over faulty water supply, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently directed it to restore water supply to a Dongri resident’s house within three months.

The commission, while setting aside a district consumer forum’s order that had concurred with the BMC’s contention, last month said that the complainant is a “consumer” of the BMC and is entitled to file a complaint with the consumer forum if he has grievances.

In 2017, Dongri resident Abdul Karim Bunglewale had filed a complaint before the district consumer forum against BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and the assistant engineer of ward B, seeking restoration of water supply to his home. After the district forum ruled against him, Bunglewale appealed to the commission against the order. In his appeal, Bunglewale said that he pays taxes to the BMC and hence, there is a “consumer” and “service provider” relationship, making his complaint tenable.

“On perusal of documents…(it has) become clear that the complainant is residing in that tenement and paying electricity charges in respect of that block. Complainant has also produced a rent receipt on record to show that he had paid rent till March 1998 to the landlord and had paid the municipal taxes. In view of the same, the complainant is the consumer of opponents (read BMC) and that his grievances he can file complaint against opponents,” the commission observed, directing the BMC to restore water supply to Bunglewale’s tenement within three months, while partly allowing his plea.

Bunglewale had claimed in his complaint that his mother was a tenant in block 12 and had taken a water connection to her tenement. He alleged that the tenants of three other blocks started using the connection illegally, thereby affecting water supply to his house. He told the commission that when he contacted the assistant engineer of his ward, he was told to take a separate water connection by depositing an amount. He then claimed to have approached Mehta. But as no steps were taken, he filed a complaint before the district forum, which ruled in favour of the BMC.

The BMC told the commission that Bunglewale’s mother had given a written consent, allowing the other blocks to use her water connection. It added that it had verified the written consent and found it to be regular. Bunglewale, however, claimed that the written consent shown by the other tenements was forged and not verified by the BMC.

The commission observed that only a thumb impression was submitted by the other tenements to the BMC without disclosing that it belongs to the complainant’s mother. “In view of the same, authenticity of this document is also doubtful,” the commission said, adding that the BMC should have “thoroughly verified” the document before allowing water supply to the other tenements. It also held that BMC’s claim that verification was done and found to be normal was “not proper”.

“Opponents or their officers should have visited the block of complainant in his presence and should have verified the water supply to his block in his presence by preparing panchanama and by obtaining his signature on it in presence of independent witnesses. Mere submission of opponents that they had visited the house of complainant and there was proper water supply is not sufficient,” the commission held.