BMC guidelines: Double jab not mandatory to enter movie hall, 50% attendance for colleges

The BMC on Monday issued SOPs for opening of colleges and movie and drama theatres in the city. Cinema halls, single-screen theatres, drama theatres and auditoriums have been allowed to open from October 22 with 50 per cent seating capacity.

In an order issued on Monday, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said that the guidelines issued by the state government to allow reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums will be implemented in the city from October 22, until further orders.

The guideline has not mandated that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry and has allowed people to show “safe status” on Aarogya Setu for entry.

Double vaccination is mandatory for staff, including ushers, cleaners and those employed at food courts within the premises of these halls, as well as artists and actors engaging in live performances.

In addition, BMC said that colleges will be allowed to reopen in the city at 50 per cent of students’ attendance from October 20. BMC in the notification on Monday said that SOP issued by Mumbai University will have to be followed by colleges, including staggered timing for lectures, social distancing and vaccination.

The BMC has asked colleges to get in touch with local ward officers to arrange vaccination drives for those students and staff members who are yet to get their first or second dose.

Meanwhile, the city reported 371 cases and four deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 752,030 and toll to 16,184. There are 5,723 active cases in the city.

On Monday, 79,692 vaccine doses were administered. In the city, 97 per cent of the eligible population has got at least the first dose and 55 per cent have received both doses.