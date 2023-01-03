scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

BMC to restore Grant Road’s century old municipal workshop that was once used as a tram yard

What is now a decrepit compound, housing at least a century old municipal buildings, the municipal workshop in Grant Road in South Mumbai was once a tram yard and a welding yard for all metallic equipment required by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the city. Until the tram service stopped operating in the city […]

BMC to restore Grant Road's century old municipal workshop that was once used as a tram yard
What is now a decrepit compound, housing at least a century old municipal buildings, the municipal workshop in Grant Road in South Mumbai was once a tram yard and a welding yard for all metallic equipment required by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the city.

Until the tram service stopped operating in the city around 1964, this compound was used as a parking lot for the tram rakes, and was recently converted into a BEST bus depot. However, over the years, little was done for its maintenance and upkeep.

The BMC has now proposed the restoration of three buildings in the compound of the municipal workshop at a cost of Rs 7,08 crore. The work will be undertaken by the heritage department of the civic body.
While the compound is at least 125 years old, according to senior civic officials, it is uncertain exactly how old the buildings are.

“These buildings are in a very bad shape, but are still used by civic employees as office spaces. They are in traditional old construction style, with Mangalorean roof tiles, made in stone bricks, wooden beams and flooring,” a senior civic official said. The restoration work includes cleaning and fixing the external facade of the buildings besides repairing electrical work, plumbing, and staircases. Any missing pieces in the existing structures will be replaced as per the original blueprints of the buildings, according to an official.

The municipal workshop has a large, old furnace and welding well in one of its buildings. “At the time, certain spare parts of trams that were operational are likely to have been welded here, apart from all iron manholes for the storm water drains and sewage drains in the city,” a senior official said.

“Many officers used iron vaults or chests for storing personal items and documents, colloquially called Tijoris. They were also welded on the premises of the workshop,” the official added.

Despite its importance in the history of Mumbai, the municipal workshop premises has not received a heritage grade from the civic body. “Heritage structures in the city are graded as I, II, or precinct, for example. But these premises have not been given a heritage grade, making their upkeep difficult. Despite this, the heritage department has now taken up the restoration works,” another official from the heritage department added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 23:01 IST
Duo held in Pune for killing 45-year-old man over money row

