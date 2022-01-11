BMC gives nod to hold vaccination camps for children inside schools and colleges

After receiving lukewarm response in the last nine days when it comes to vaccinating teens against Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to hold vaccination camps at the premises of educational institutions with the help of NGO Project India.

Mumbai has 6,12,461 eligible children for vaccination (between the age group of 15 to 18 years). But only 83,934 of them have taken the first dose since the start of the campaign on January 3. The city ranks 34th in Maharashtra for having one of the lowest vaccine coverage among children.

The civic body has observed that many parents are hesitant to send their children to Covid-19 jumbo centres for inoculation, which is hindering the vaccination process.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said as the city has a limited number of centres for children’s vaccination compared to other districts, Mumbai is lagging behind. “We wanted to set up vaccination centres in schools and colleges but the Covid-19 task force members did not approve the plan fearing adverse events. Now, after nine days as we haven’t observed any adverse effects, we have decided to start immunization programme in schools and colleges, where parents will also be more comfortable,” he said.

The NGO, which has played a major role in door-to-door vaccination for the elderly, will spearhead the campaign. It will provide healthcare support at the college venue, which will include one doctor, a nurse and an ambulance. The BMC will also assign a medical officer from the ward office to be present at the location for smooth administrative functioning.

“To get the city back on its feet and confidence levels high, it is very important that every eligible person gets vaccinated. We are hoping that we will be able to vaccinate all eligible children at their college,” said Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder of Project Mumbai.

Educational institutes can write to vacciantion@gmail.com to get their pupils inoculated. As per the protocol, a college director or principal needs to send a request letter for vaccination stating the approximate number of probable beneficiaries. The educational institutes will be responsible for informing the parents of their students if they wish to send their children for vaccination on a stipulated date.