Friday, May 06, 2022
BMC gives nod to Sion Hospital to fell trees, actor raises concerns

The BMC has plans to expand the 1,400-bed Sion Hospital to around 3,000 beds' capacity.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 3:29:55 pm
Under the development project, the hospital is in a process to demolish the old quarters of the RMO and nurses. (Express file)

For the expansion project of the Sion Hospital, the Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given permission to cut down 158 trees at the premises of the hospital.

However, actor and environmentalist Sayaji Shinde has raised his concerns over it. Meanwhile, the hospital said it is looking for a ground for the re-transplantation of the trees.

The BMC has plans to expand the 1,400-bed Sion Hospital to around 3,000 beds’ capacity. Under the development project, the hospital is in a process to demolish the old quarters of the RMO and nurses.

Talking about the project, Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of the hospital, said, “We have taken due permission from the Tree Authority of BMC for felling the trees. It is not an individual decision of the hospital. Also, we are in the process of identifying land for the re-transplantation and plantation of the trees.”

