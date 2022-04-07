BMC gives Mohit Kamboj 7 days to prove legality of constructions made in his Santacruz house

Weeks after it inspected the building where BJP leader Mohit Kamboj lives for unauthorised construction, the BMC on Wednesday issued a notice to him, giving him seven days to submit documents to prove the legality of the constructions, or else the structures could be demolised.

Kamboj owns four floors (9th to 12th floor and the terrace) in the 12-storey super luxury Khushi Belmondo Building in Santacruz West.

The notice issued by the Designated Officer of H West ward (Bandra) under Section 351 (1A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, listed several illegalities, including merging of two flats into one at each floor, vertical amalgamation from 9th to 12th floor into one flat, covering of open spaces, merging of flower beds in living room, converting kitchen into theater, construction of internal staircases, construction of walls to create habitable areas as well as sheds and gazebo on the terrace. Besides Kamboj, the civic body also served notices to other flat owners and the developer of the building for unauthorised construction in designated parking areas, basement and flats.

“…direct you to show sufficient cause… within seven days from the receipt of this notice, as to why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of premises restored?” read the notice.

Earlier, the BMC had issued notice to Khushi Belmondo on March 21 for inspection of the building. On March 23, a BMC team had inspected the building for four hours and found several changes against the approved plans. While acknowledging that the BMC has sent him a notice, Kamboj said that he will submit his reply and fight legally against the corporation’s action.