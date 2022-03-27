BMC gives BEST Rs 264 crore to support conversion of fleet into EVs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has paid Rs 264 crore this year to support the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s plan to procure electric vehicles (EVs). The civic body has decided to pay Rs 940 crore over five years to help BEST reduce carbon emissions by converting the entire fleet of diesel buses into EVs.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The BMC had received a Rs 264 crore financial grant from the central government for 2021-22 under the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation for encouraging EVs, reducing air pollution and implementing a clean air programme.

“In all, the BMC is set to receive Rs 940 crore in the next five years. The first instalment of Rs 264 crore was transferred to BEST in the first week of March. Supporting public transport in EVs will make a significant impact on tackling the emission of greenhouse gasses. Along with the introduction of new buses, the fund will help in creating infrastructure like charging stations,’’ said Sunil Godse, deputy municipal commissioner, environment department.

Officials said they have also asked BEST to submit a plan on the utilisation of funds for EVs.

After local trains, BEST buses are the second most important public transport in the city. Facing financial constraints, the BEST administration has set a target of converting 50 per cent of its fleet into EVs by 2023 and 100 per cent by 2027. The BEST has a fleet of more than 3,500 buses of which 384 are EVs.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also received a Rs 300 -crore grant from the central government under the 15th finance commission recommendation for improvement in water and sanitation sectors. The BMC has submitted a plan to utilise the funds before the central government for approval.