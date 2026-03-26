BMC gets power to recover past property tax: What it means for Mumbaikars

The amendment also gives more powers to the Municipal Commissioner to decide how the tax system will be structured and implemented.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
5 min readMar 26, 2026 04:38 PM IST
The amendment is aimed at resolving a long-standing issue that began when the BMC tried to change the way property tax is calculated.The amendment is aimed at resolving a long-standing issue that began when the BMC tried to change the way property tax is calculated. (File Photo)
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The Maharashtra government has amended the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to allow the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to collect property tax with retrospective effect. The amendment also gives more powers to the Municipal Commissioner to decide how the tax system will be structured and implemented. PRATIP ACHARYA breaks down what it means for citizens.

Q) Why has the government brought in this amendment now?

The amendment is aimed at resolving a long-standing issue that began when the BMC tried to change the way property tax is calculated. Earlier, tax was based on the rental value of a property. Around 2009-10, the BMC introduced the Capital Value System, which linked tax to the market value of the property. This new system, however, was challenged in court by many property owners.

Over time, key parts of this system were struck down, and the matter went up to the Supreme Court of India, which upheld earlier rulings. Because of this prolonged legal battle, the BMC could not fully implement the new system and was forced to operate in a grey area for years. It continued to issue tax bills, but only partially, while keeping a portion of the tax amount pending. The amendment is an attempt to end this uncertainty and give the BMC a clear legal footing to move forward.

Q) Will Mumbaikars now have to pay old tax dues?

The amendment gives the BMC the legal authority to recover pending dues from previous years. For a long time, residents were paying property tax based on a mix of the old and new systems full tax under the old method and only 50 per cent of the revised amount under the new system. The remaining 50 per cent was not collected but recorded as arrears.

This means that, technically, the BMC can now ask property owners to pay these accumulated dues. In cases where this has been pending for many years, the total amount could be significant. However, civic officials have indicated that there is no immediate plan to begin recovering these arrears, suggesting that any such step, if taken, may be gradual and carefully implemented.

Q) Will property tax increase going forward?

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For most residents, there is unlikely to be an immediate increase in property tax purely because of the amendment. The broad method currently being used is expected to continue in the near term. However, the change does open the door for more accurate assessments in the future.

This becomes particularly relevant in cases where property owners have made changes to their buildings, such as adding extra floors or increasing the built-up area. In such situations, the tax liability is likely to rise because it will be linked more directly to the actual size and use of the property. So while the amendment may not lead to a blanket increase, some property owners could see higher bills depending on changes to their premises.

Q) Is the way property tax is calculated changing?

The amendment itself does not immediately introduce a new formula for calculating property tax. Instead, it allows the BMC to finalise and formally notify a clear system. A government resolution is expected soon, after which the civic body will lay out the exact method that will be followed.

The key change here is not so much the formula, but the removal of the legal uncertainty that had prevented a consistent system from being applied. Once the new rules are notified, property owners can expect greater clarity on how their tax is calculated.

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Q) What does giving more power to the Municipal Commissioner mean?

Under the amendment, the Municipal Commissioner is given greater authority to frame and implement property tax rules. This is expected to make the process of decision-making faster and more streamlined, as it reduces the need for multiple layers of approvals.

At the same time, this also means that the civic administration will have more control over how the system is designed and enforced. In the past, many aspects of the tax system were tied up in legal challenges. With clearer authority now in place, such prolonged disputes may become less common, allowing the BMC to act more decisively.

Q) Why is this important for the BMC?

Property tax is the biggest source of revenue for the BMC and is crucial for funding everyday civic services such as water supply, roads, healthcare, and public infrastructure. Although the corporation has managed strong collections in recent years, it is under increasing financial pressure.

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Large infrastructure projects have led to rising expenditure, while the BMC’s reserves have been steadily declining. At the same time, a significant portion of property tax dues has remained unpaid due to the ongoing dispute over calculation methods. The amendment is therefore seen as a way to strengthen the BMC’s finances by improving its ability to assess and collect taxes more effectively.

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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