BMC gets 6 more months for Mumbai’s new DP

Four days ahead of the deadline for Mumbais new development plan (DP),the state government on Monday decided to modify laws to give the civic body another six months.

Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan informed that the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act,1966,will be modified in this regard.

On Chavans insistence,the state urban development department had inserted a provision in the MRTP on April 5,2011,asking urban local bodies to complete the process of preparation of DPs within four years.

The four-year deadline for Mumbai ends on October 4. The civic body had earlier written to the government that it was not in a position to comply with the deadline.

Under existing provisions,the responsibility of preparing the DP would have shifted to the town planning department headed by Chavan.

Sources said the government was not keen on taking up the responsibility amid public outcry over discrepancies in the plan preparation.

The BMC has faced severe criticism for inaccuracies in existing land use maps prepared for the new plan.

Sources said that the town planning department was ill-equipped to take on the mammoth task.

As a way out,it has been decided that for all cities with a population of more than 10 lakh will be provided an additional six months for preparation of the DP.

Sources said an ordinance will be issued in this regard.

