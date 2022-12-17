scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

BMC gets 15 bids to concretise 397 km of roads

This is the second tender that the BMC has issued to concretise roads this year. In August, it had floated a Rs 5,500-crore tender.

According to civic officials, the tender for the island city has received two bids, followed by three bids for the eastern suburbs and 10 bid for the western suburbs. (File)
The BMC has received 15 bids for its Rs 6,079-crore tender floated on November 24 to concretise 397 km of roads in Mumbai.

However, it scrapped the tender citing poor response. Following this, it issued a new tender, bifurcating it into five sections – Rs 1,233-crore tender for concretising roads in the island city, Rs 846-crore tender for eastern suburbs as well as three tenders of Rs 1,631 crore, Rs 1,223 crore and Rs 1,145 crore for the western suburbs.

According to civic officials, the tender for the island city has received two bids, followed by three bids for the eastern suburbs and 10 bid for the western suburbs.

“We have received a favorable response from the bidders this time,” P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) said on Friday. After the BMC scrutinises the bids, the final work order will be issued by early January, so that work can start before March, said officials.

