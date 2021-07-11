BMC gets 1.30 L doses, to restart vaccination today after 2-day break

On Saturday, the BMC received about 1.30 lakh doses of which 85,000 are Covishield and more than 40,000 Covaxin, officials said.

With fresh stock received from the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will resume vaccination drive at the state and civic-run centres across the city on Monday.

Immunization drives at government centres remained suspended on Friday and Saturday after the BMC ran out of vaccine stock. No drives are held on Sundays, as per the procedure. No vaccination drives are held on Sunday.

On Saturday, the BMC received about 1.30 lakh doses of which 85,000 are Covishield and more than 40,000 Covaxin, officials said.

“We will activate all our centres so that maximum people can be covered. Also, on Monday, we are expecting more stocks. This will help us to continue the drive smoothly,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

The BMC has published a list of about 300 centres through its Twitter handle that will administer Covishield and Covaxin doses. These centres will allow 50 per cent walk-ins and the remaining 50 per cent through online appointments between 9am and 5pm.

Officials said that pregnant women can also take the jab from Monday at their nearest vaccination centre.

While vaccination at BMC centres was shut Saturday, at private hospitals, a total of 48,231 beneficiaries got inoculated. As per the BMC data, so far, 60.09 lakh people have at least got one vaccine shot. Of the total, only 12.37 lakh are fully vaccinated.

Free vaccination drives are facing hurdles in the city due to a shortage of vaccines. On July 8 too, the state and civic-run centres administering free vaccines were shut due to a lack of vaccines.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 555 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities. According to the data, 666 people were discharged after treatment.