BMC moots hiring Gen Z ‘intern army’ to police roads, garbage and transport

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Mumbai may soon deploy a 50-strong team of Gen Z ‘civic fellows’ to track potholes, garbage and transport gaps on the ground—armed
with mobile apps and paid stipends as the BMC considers a pilot to tighten oversight and speed up fixes across city wards.
This is a proposal for a pilot ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows Programme’ mooted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana, which has been put up and will be deliberated by the general body panel later this month.
In a notice of motion, dated February 23, Tiwana has called for innovation in monitoring of urban problems ranging from road conditions, garbage collection and segregation, public transportation and overall sanitation in the city. In a move that seeks to usher in cutting-edge technology and innovative thinking, Tiwana has proposed to rope in 50 trained and educated youth – between the ages of 18 to 25 – as interns under the ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows’ programme.
“The project will improve monitoring of civic amenities and also involve the youth in administrative work, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency into the civic administration. The interns can be provided with a fixed remuneration in the way of stipend,” read the notice.
According to Tiwana’s proposal, the model can be first implemented in 10 wards of the city where the interns can be tasked with inspection and submission of reports. “The task of submitting the complaints to the concerned officials of the municipal administration can be delegated through a mobile-application model. This will play a key role in expediting the redressal of complaints related to civic affairs. Taking cognisance of these benefits, the BMC must implement the pilot project of ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic fellows Programme’ to involve the youth of Mumbai into civic operations to the maximum,” added Tiwana, in his notice.
Tiwana’s notice has been put forth before the civic general meeting, and is slated to be tabled for discussion later this month. If cleared by vote, the proposal will be deliberated upon by the municipal administration to ensure implementation.
The proposal by Tiwana comes after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, in her maiden speech on February 11, said that she will monitor the launch of a GenZ internship programme to increase youth participation in policy making and the city’s administrative process.
Earlier in 2025, in an interaction with youth ahead of civic polls, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam had also announced plans for a scheme to involve 50 interns across Mumbai to monitor and improve civic governance.
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