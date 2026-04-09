Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allocates Rs 58.5 crore to 15 corporators

Of the total allocation, four BJP corporators received Rs 34.75 crore, while two Shiv Sena members were allotted Rs 20 crore. (Express file photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Thursday allocated Rs 58.5 crore to 15 corporators, with BJP members receiving the largest share of funds.

Of the total allocation, four BJP corporators received Rs 34.75 crore, while two Shiv Sena members were allotted Rs 20 crore. Notably, 11 of the 15 beneficiaries are members of the 26-member standing committee, which oversees the civic body’s finances.

“The fund is being allocated on the basis of demands made by the corporators. These funds will be utilised by corporator members and group leaders largely for development wards across the city,” said Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator and standing committee chairperson.