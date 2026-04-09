Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allocates Rs 58.5 crore to 15 corporators

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Thursday allocated Rs 58.5 crore to 15 corporators, with BJP members receiving the largest share of funds.
Of the total allocation, four BJP corporators received Rs 34.75 crore, while two Shiv Sena members were allotted Rs 20 crore. Notably, 11 of the 15 beneficiaries are members of the 26-member standing committee, which oversees the civic body’s finances.
“The fund is being allocated on the basis of demands made by the corporators. These funds will be utilised by corporator members and group leaders largely for development wards across the city,” said Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator and standing committee chairperson.
The funds were disbursed from a Rs 800 crore corpus set aside by the standing committee from the BMC’s Rs 80,000 crore budget for ward-level development works. In addition, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the Mayor’s development fund.
Among key allocations, BJP leader of the House Ganesh Khankar received Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 10 crore each to BJP corporator Rajashree Shirwadkar and Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole. Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi was allotted Rs 10 crore, while Mayor Ritu Tawde received Rs 2.25 crore. Shinde allocated Rs 2.5 crore to himself.
Leaders from other parties, including opposition leader Kishori Pednekar, Congress’s Ashraf Azmi, AIMIM’s Vijay Ubale and MNS’s Yeshwant Killedar, received Rs 2 crore each. NCP’s Ajit Raorane was allotted Rs 2.25 crore, while Samajwadi Party’s Amrin Abahani received Rs 2 crore. Former Mayor Vishakha Raut was allocated Rs 25 lakh.
Civic officials said allocations are made based on corporators’ demands and project merit, with remaining funds to be released through the year as required.
Each of Mumbai’s 227 corporators already receive Rs 1.6 crore annually for civic works. The funds allocated on Thursday are in addition to this, with no fixed criteria governing their distribution.
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