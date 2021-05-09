BMC fudging toll, infection rate: Devendra Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, alleged on Saturday that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporationn (BMC) was “fudging” the numbers of

Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai, and “window dressing” its infection rate.

Fadnavis made these accusations in a missive to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that “PR agencies and celebrities” were being used “to plant a false narrative” that the infection had been controlled in Mumbai.

He accused the BMC of showing Covid-19 deaths as ones caused “due to other reasons”. He also said Mumbai was not testing enough and alleged that this was being done deliberately to push down the positivity rate.

Responding to the charges, a senior BMC official, who did not wish to be named, said: “The civic body is not fudging any numbers, every Covid-19 death is being reported and the data is open for everyone to examine.”

Fadnavis acknowledged in his note to Thackeray that Covid-19 numbers in Mumbai were plateauing and called it a “good sign”. He, however, said: “As we prepare for the third wave, the picture that is being presented through PR agencies is actually misleading and will weaken the Covid-19 fight.”

BMC should provide free vaccines to 18-44 age group, says BJP MLA

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar has demanded free vaccines for the 18 to 44 age group.

“From the beginning, Mumbai has registered the highest number if Covid-19 cases. Therefore, there is an urgency to launch an aggressive and free vaccination drive in Mumbai,” Bhatkhalkar, a MLA, wrote.

“The BMC, which is among the richest civic body, has Rs 70,000-crore deposit. It can be roped in to conduct a free vaccination drive for the group,” he added. (Express News Service)