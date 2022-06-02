BMC issues fresh directive against use of banned plastic, warns of action

The BMC has issued fresh directives for citizens not to use banned plastic, warning that anyone found using such items will face action.

While the state government had issued a notification prohibiting the use of plastic in 2018, the implementation and enforcement of the law came to a halt after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

However, with the situation now under control, the BMC on Wednesday appealed to citizens as well as owners of commercial establishments not to use the banned plastic. “In case of violation of this notification by producers, stockists, supplies, sellers, they are liable to pay Rs 5000 for the first offence and a fine of Rs 25,000 and a three-month jail term for every offence thereafter. Action will be intensified from now as it has been seen that plastic bags are back everywhere,” a BMC official said.

The production, transportation, sale, storage, handling and use of prohibited plastic is banned under the Maharashtra Degradable and Non-Degradable Waste (Control) Act, 2006.

Since June 2018, the BMC has seized about 2 lakh kg of banned plastic during its drives and collected fines worth Rs 5 crore from violators.

The BMC had also formed squads for taking action against users of banned plastic.