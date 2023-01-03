BMC’s free healthcare centres in Mumbai to be raised to 100 by January 26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to increase the number of Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics that provide free treatment in Mumbai to 100 by January 26, officials said.

The BMC in its 2022-23 financial budget announced plans to open 227 HBT clinics on the lines of Delhi’s ‘mohalla clinics’ or community clinics. The HBT clinics aim at providing basic medical treatment along with diagnostic and pathological treatment facilities, including X-Ray and ECG services, free of cost to Mumbaikars.

While the idea of setting up these clinics was proposed during the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after forming the new Shinde-Fadnavis government in 2022 announced the opening of 51 such centres across the city. As per official sources, 52 such dispensaries are currently operational in Mumbai.

“We are looking forward to increasing the total number of HBT clinics to 100 by January 26. We will be setting up new clinics wherever land parcels are available. In the rest of the places we will be upgrading existing medical booths into modern polyclinic and diagnostic centres,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the public health department in the city.

Following the overwhelming response to the HBT clinics, the civic body has chalked out new locations and construction work is underway in some areas. “We are eyeing to set up at least one such clinic in each of the 227 electoral wards in Mumbai,” he said.

According to data, currently, there are 28 full-fledged HBT clinics that are operational in Mumbai. There are 13 other diagnostic centres that have been upgraded from earlier civic dispensaries into modern facilities under the HBT health scheme that offer medical facilities from the afternoon till late evening.

Besides, nine ‘Porta clinics’ under the scheme have also been started in slum areas in Dharavi. These clinics that function in an area of 600 square feet provide the facility of specialist doctors alongside a general physician.

“The Porta clinics have received a positive response in the slums, to an extent that we are recording an average footfall between 100 and 150 people throughout the week. Therefore, our target is to increase this type of treatment centres in the slum areas as well,” said an official from the health department.