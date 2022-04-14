BMC forms 2 squads to oversee ongoing nullah desilting work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed two squads to check ongoing nullah desilting work across the city. Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Wednesday issued an order directing zonal deputy municipal corporations (DMCs) to set up the squads which must visit their concerned areas daily to check the status of nullah desilting as well as the problems faced during cleaning.

The squads will be tasked to ascertain possible locations of flooding and report the issue to senior officials as soon as possible. “The squad should prepare a daily report on cleaning work and the concerned DMC should ensure that the problem is resolved,” said the order. Chahal said additional municipal commissioners have also been directed to start visiting their concerned areas to inspect nullah cleaning.

The BMC said the order was issued after there were complaints of bottlenecks created at certain locations that could be possible flooding spots. On Thursday, Chahal will check nullah desilting work during a visit that will start from Bandra Kurla Complex and end at Vashi Naka.