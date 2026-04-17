BMC’s ambitious footpath remodelling plan stuck in limbo due to lack of approvals

Originally halted by former BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani over execution fears, the civic body is now seeking a push from new commissioner Ashwini Bhide to reclaim city walkways for pedestrians. (Source: File Photo)

For a city afflicted with poor pedestrian infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to remodel its footpaths in 2025 came bearing a promise.

Eyeing to boost walkability in the city, the civic body drew up a pilot project to redevelop footpaths across 14 high footfall locations as per the Universal Footpath Policy, in a plan which sought to eventually replicate the model across all Mumbai footpaths.

However, five months since the tender was rolled out in November 2025, the project remains stuck in limbo. The reason: Lack of administrative approvals from the former municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, over concerns of execution.

In a bid to revive the project from the back burner, the civic department concerned is now eyeing to convene a meeting with the new civic chief Ashwini Bhide, with plans to redevelop 16.5 km of footpaths. On April 1, Bhide took charge as the new BMC commissioner following