Wednesday, August 17, 2022

After 1 lakh admissions in civic-run schools, BMC focus on quality enhancement

The BMC education department recently concluded its first-ever mission admission. More than 1 lakh new admissions are confirmed at the civic-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS). "After quantity, the focus is on quantity.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
August 17, 2022 10:15:37 pm
The BMC education department recently concluded its first-ever mission admission. (File Photo)

After completing over 1 lakh new admissions this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s education department is launching a new quality enhancement programme. A team of experienced teachers and officers has created a module that will focus on decentralised teaching with target-oriented methods.

The project, currently titled ‘Gunawatta Kaksha’, meaning ‘quality section’, will begin with a baseline test to gauge the level of understanding of students. All schools have been provided with a baseline test format for each class prepared by the team. Schools are expected to conduct these tests and organise students in each class in three groups based on marks scored – 80 and above, 40 to 80 and below 40. The idea is to begin remedial teaching that will complement the requirements of each group.

Children have suffered tremendous academic loss during the pandemic due to online learning limitations. Many children do not have the expected learning outcomes from a previous class. But several new age-appropriate admissions are confirmed now and the focus of the project is to teach children what they do not know before the new curriculum,” said Rajensh Kankal, BMC education officer (primary), adding that this will be a year-long process to ensure that all children are at par.

While currently teachers are provided with the baseline test format to create these groups before September, the team of experts is working on creating target specific remedial teaching methods. “The idea is to ensure personal attention for those in the below-40 group while keeping both other groups engaged and motivated. Students who have scored more than 80 marks need more than just school curriculum to ensure further development. They can be engaged with preparation for competitive exams or professional level training in extra-curricular activities of their choice. Those having scored between 40 and 80 are required to stay motivated on their own to ensure effective learning, which can be made possible through peer-learning or activity-based playful learning,” said Sangeeta Tere, deputy education officer Western Suburbs, who is part of the expert team.

Another member of the team, Kirtiwardhan Kiratekudwe, deputy education officer, Eastern Suburbs, said, “The project will ensure targeted efforts and opportunity for effective monitoring.”

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:15:37 pm

