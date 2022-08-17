After 1 lakh admissions in civic-run schools, BMC focus on quality enhancement

August 17, 2022 10:15:37 pm
After completing over 1 lakh new admissions this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s education department is launching a new quality enhancement programme. A team of experienced teachers and officers has created a module that will focus on decentralised teaching with target-oriented methods.
The project, currently titled ‘Gunawatta Kaksha’, meaning ‘quality section’, will begin with a baseline test to gauge the level of understanding of students. All schools have been provided with a baseline test format for each class prepared by the team. Schools are expected to conduct these tests and organise students in each class in three groups based on marks scored – 80 and above, 40 to 80 and below 40. The idea is to begin remedial teaching that will complement the requirements of each group.
The BMC education department recently concluded its first-ever mission admission. More than 1 lakh new admissions are confirmed at the civic-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS). “After quantity, the focus is on quantity.
Children have suffered tremendous academic loss during the pandemic due to online learning limitations. Many children do not have the expected learning outcomes from a previous class. But several new age-appropriate admissions are confirmed now and the focus of the project is to teach children what they do not know before the new curriculum,” said Rajensh Kankal, BMC education officer (primary), adding that this will be a year-long process to ensure that all children are at par.
Subscriber Only Stories
While currently teachers are provided with the baseline test format to create these groups before September, the team of experts is working on creating target specific remedial teaching methods. “The idea is to ensure personal attention for those in the below-40 group while keeping both other groups engaged and motivated. Students who have scored more than 80 marks need more than just school curriculum to ensure further development. They can be engaged with preparation for competitive exams or professional level training in extra-curricular activities of their choice. Those having scored between 40 and 80 are required to stay motivated on their own to ensure effective learning, which can be made possible through peer-learning or activity-based playful learning,” said Sangeeta Tere, deputy education officer Western Suburbs, who is part of the expert team.
Another member of the team, Kirtiwardhan Kiratekudwe, deputy education officer, Eastern Suburbs, said, “The project will ensure targeted efforts and opportunity for effective monitoring.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
I was out for 2 months but team hasn’t forgotten what I have done for 2 years: KL Rahul
Will withdraw campaign in Bihar if new govt provides 5-10 lakh jobs in 2 yrs: Kishor
Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court
Swara Bhasker praises Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘An uplifting, tender, beautiful film’
Rohit Sharma a bit laid-back captain: Sourav Ganguly
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the BJP and the Parivar
UK PM race: Liz Truss holds firm lead over Rishi Sunak
SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?
BJP rejigs parliamentary board; here’s what the panel does
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, explained
Why a sustainable invention of reusable toilet cloth is making netizens uncomfortable
Bilkis Bano case: BJP, AAP remain silent as Congress comes out against remission of convicts