Changing City: How a twin-arm flyover is set to transform Navi Mumbai-Pune commute

The sketch of the flyover with two vehicular arms at the Sion-Panvel Highway — connecting the junction with the existing Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

In what could bring down travel time to Navi Mumbai and Pune significantly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a flyover with two vehicular arms at the Sion-Panvel Highway — connecting the junction with the existing Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

Why this flyover?

The T-Junction is one of the major traffic choke-points in the eastern suburbs, located at the Sion-Panvel Highway. The congested junction records a heavy influx of vehicles travelling to and from Navi Mumbai and Pune. Considering the heavy traffic load recorded at this junction, motorists spend more than 15 minutes due to traffic jams at this signal.