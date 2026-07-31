Changing City: How a twin-arm flyover is set to transform Navi Mumbai-Pune commute

In what could bring down travel time to Navi Mumbai and Pune significantly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a flyover with two vehicular arms at the Sion-Panvel Highway —  connecting the junction with the existing Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR). Why this flyover? The T-Junction is one of the major traffic […]

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiJul 31, 2026 04:59 PM IST
changing cityThe sketch of the flyover with two vehicular arms at the Sion-Panvel Highway — connecting the junction with the existing Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).
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In what could bring down travel time to Navi Mumbai and Pune significantly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a flyover with two vehicular arms at the Sion-Panvel Highway —  connecting the junction with the existing Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

Why this flyover?

The T-Junction is one of the major traffic choke-points in the eastern suburbs, located at the Sion-Panvel Highway. The congested junction records a heavy influx of vehicles travelling to and from Navi Mumbai and Pune. Considering the heavy traffic load recorded at this junction, motorists spend more than 15 minutes due to traffic jams at this signal.

Also read | BMC fines contractor Rs 1 crore after fatal rig collapse on Sion-Panvel Highway

Features of the flyover

The elevated flyover arms will originate from T-Junction Nagar in the Sion-Panvel Highway and will cater to vehicles travelling between Vashi and Ghatkopar. The flyovers will have two vehicular arms of 1.47 km and 1.93 km each. While one arm provides direct access towards Navi Mumbai-Pune, another arm will link it with the existing GMLR flyover. The carriageways will have a varying width between 6.5 metres and 8.5 metres.

How will it benefit motorists?

The vehicles travelling towards Ghatkopar can climb up to the bridge without getting stopped at the junction, and vehicles travelling towards Navi Mumbai will be able to access the expressway by switching to the GMLR.

Cost, current status, timeline

The bridge, to be built at Rs 1,958 crore, is currently under construction. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set an August 2027 deadline for completing it.

Administration speaks

“The flyover is going to be a game-changer once completed. Vehicles travelling towards Navi Mumbai and Pune from the Ghatkopar side will make a cut in travel time by a significant margin. Considering the heavy traffic density and limited road space, crossing the junction takes longer than usual, leading to massive inconvenience to people,” Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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