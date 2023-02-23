scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

BMC floats tenders to connect Eastern Freeway with Grant Road

Currently, travelling towards Grant Road from P D Mello Road or Colaba takes between 30-50 minutes. Once this bridge is operational, BMC said the travel time will be between 6 to 7 minutes.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said the cost of this project has been earmarked at Rs 638 crore and keeping in mind future cost escalation, contingency and consultation charges, an overall provision of Rs 743 crore has been made. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
BMC floats tenders to connect Eastern Freeway with Grant Road
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The BMC on Wednesday floated tenders for its ambitious 5.6-km-long arterial road that will connect the Eastern Freeway in south Mumbai with Grant Road. Civic officials said construction work for this project may start from October 2023 and the entire stretch of the arterial road will be built using monopiles.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said the cost of this project has been earmarked at Rs 638 crore and keeping in mind future cost escalation, contingency and consultation charges, an overall provision of Rs 743 crore has been made.

The Eastern Freeway is a 17-km-long highway that connects Eastern Express Highway in Chembur at eastern suburbs with P D Mello Road in south Mumbai, just near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Velrasu also said that the proposed arterial road will be like a ‘dispersal arm’ that will originate from Orange Gate, which is approximately one km away from the P D Mello Road landing of the freeway. “This arterial road is being planned in a way so that the vehicles can be diverted from the expressway directly without them requiring to reach the P D Mello landing. The entire arterial road will be connected with the freeway in such a way that it is able to reduce the vehicular bottleneck at the southern end of the freeway,” said Velrasu.

“The arterial road will be constructed using monopiles to ensure minimum piling work is required. This new arterial road will be a high-speed corridor that will have a total three lanes for vehicular movement,” he added.

Currently, travelling towards Grant Road from P D Mello Road or Colaba takes between 30-50 minutes. Once this bridge is operational, BMC said the travel time will be between 6 to 7 minutes.

Also Read
Mumbai News Live Updates: SC refuses to stay EC's order for now, issues n...
With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury be...
A weaker Shiv Sena (UBT) dents the collective strength of MVA in Maharashtra
mumbai metro news, indian express
Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7 record over 44.26 lakh ridership in one month of ...

Civic officials said the vehicular inflow and outflow will also increase in south Mumbai after the dispersal arm of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Road joins the freeway, which will bring an additional load of vehicles travelling not just from Mumbai but also from Navi Mumbai. Velrasu said this problem will be tackled once the flyover is constructed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 03:54 IST
Next Story

Infra, rural push in biggest UP Budget

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close