BMC floats tenders to connect Eastern Freeway with Grant Road

The BMC on Wednesday floated tenders for its ambitious 5.6-km-long arterial road that will connect the Eastern Freeway in south Mumbai with Grant Road. Civic officials said construction work for this project may start from October 2023 and the entire stretch of the arterial road will be built using monopiles.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said the cost of this project has been earmarked at Rs 638 crore and keeping in mind future cost escalation, contingency and consultation charges, an overall provision of Rs 743 crore has been made.

The Eastern Freeway is a 17-km-long highway that connects Eastern Express Highway in Chembur at eastern suburbs with P D Mello Road in south Mumbai, just near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Velrasu also said that the proposed arterial road will be like a ‘dispersal arm’ that will originate from Orange Gate, which is approximately one km away from the P D Mello Road landing of the freeway. “This arterial road is being planned in a way so that the vehicles can be diverted from the expressway directly without them requiring to reach the P D Mello landing. The entire arterial road will be connected with the freeway in such a way that it is able to reduce the vehicular bottleneck at the southern end of the freeway,” said Velrasu.

“The arterial road will be constructed using monopiles to ensure minimum piling work is required. This new arterial road will be a high-speed corridor that will have a total three lanes for vehicular movement,” he added.

Currently, travelling towards Grant Road from P D Mello Road or Colaba takes between 30-50 minutes. Once this bridge is operational, BMC said the travel time will be between 6 to 7 minutes.

Civic officials said the vehicular inflow and outflow will also increase in south Mumbai after the dispersal arm of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Road joins the freeway, which will bring an additional load of vehicles travelling not just from Mumbai but also from Navi Mumbai. Velrasu said this problem will be tackled once the flyover is constructed.