BMC floats tenders to build tank for collecting rainwater

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated tenders for constructing a rainwater holding tank at the Milan subway in the western suburbs.

The Milan Subway, located between Santacruz and Vile Parle, is a chronic waterlogging spot in the city. Every year, this low-lying area records a high volume of rainfall during monsoon leading to waterlogged roads and traffic woes.

Civic officials said that this tank will be constructed by implementing the same model that BMC applied in the Hindmata and Gandhi Market earlier this year.

Civic officials said the capacity of the tank would be around two crore litres and high-capacity pumps will also be installed to flush out water from the subway. During high tide when the drainage network becomes temporarily redundant, the accumulated rainwater will be collected and stored in the tanks, the officials added.

“The tanks will be placed below the ground level so that the rainwater accumulated in the subway flows into the tank. The water will be then channelled out using pumps through the existing stormwater drains. During heavy rainfall, the pumps will be operated continuously to prevent waterlogging inside the subway,” said an official.

The officials said the pumps will be able to pump out around 7,000 cubic meters of water in an hour.

“There had been cases when the city received more than 200 mm of rainfall in a day, these tanks will become very useful at that time. Even if the water level rises in the subway, it will not prevent vehicular movement since we will be channelling it out continuously,” the officials added.

The BMC aims to complete the project by March 2023 and the project is estimated to cost Rs 15 crore.

The civic body had created two similar water holding tanks at Hindmata Junction and Pramod Mahajan Udyan in Parel, near Gandhi Market in south-central Mumbai. After the installation of these tanks, both areas known for chronic waterlogging problems did not see any waterlogging this year.