BMC floats tenders to appoint contractor for repair of Malabar Hill area, Patkar Road

Officials said the primary work includes soil stabilisation of hill slopes by using soil nailing techniques, GI weld mesh (galvanized iron to hold rock and soil) and anchoring soil and rock.

Three months after a massive landslide damaged two crucial and busy roads of south Mumbai, the BMC has floated tenders to appoint contractors for repair of N S Patkar Marg and stabilisation of a part of Malabar Hill road that had collapsed.

The civic body has said the project, estimated to cost Rs 47.29 crore, will be completed within six months from the day the contractor is appointed.

Officials said the primary work includes soil stabilisation of hill slopes by using soil nailing techniques, GI weld mesh (galvanized iron to hold rock and soil) and anchoring soil and rock. The existing dilapidated wall will be demolished and a new retaining wall be reconstructed with RCC (Reinforce Cement Concrete) along with stainless steel.

“Soil nailing refers to installation of nails into the excavated slope by grouting in pre-drilled holes. It will strengthen the slope as a huge portion of hill has collapsed on N S Patkar Road. This technique will help in holding the soil and prevent further landslides,” said an official from the BMC road department.

On August 6, heavy rainfall had caused a huge landslide near Doongerwadi at Malabar Hill, leading to the closure on a stretch of both B G Kher Road (formerly known as Ridge Road) and N S Patkar Road (Huges Road). While Ridge Road connects Hanging Gardens, Raj Bhavan, Walkeshwar to Kemps Corner Junction, Patkar Road is an important connector from Walkeshwar Junction to Pedder Road flyover.

Officials said that the work also includes reconstructing 550 m of Patkar Road into cement concrete, which is currently a asphalt road, and laying a 1,200 mm storm water drain line to clear rainwater from hill side. Besides, two important junctions — Ratan Tata Institute and Kemps Corner — will be resurfaced with mastic asphalt. About 50 trees, which have either fallen or been uprooted due to the landslide, will be affected during the work.

However, the Ridge Road will be shut for at least six months as work on that stretch will be taken up only after the portion that witnessed the landslide is stabilised. “The work on Ridge Road will take place after rejuvenation of the collapsed hill slope is completed. We are hoping to start the work on Ridge Road by next year,” said another official from the department.

Following the landslide, the BMC had roped in experts from IIT-Bombay and private consultants. After a series of meetings and inspection, the experts agreed to open one arm (south-bound) of Patkar Road by putting a load barrier in between the collapsed portion and another lane that was not affected.

On September 14, the traffic police had opened the south-bound road of Patkar Road for traffic. While in the morning it is open for the south side, during the evening, the north side caters to the traffic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.