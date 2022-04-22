Mumbai: BMC floats tenders for Sister City Square, says work will be done in 6 months

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued tenders for the Sister City Square at Kalanagar in Bandra-East. The square, conceived by the guardian minister of the suburbs Aaditya Thackeray, will honour the relationship BMC holds with 15 international sister cities.

The square will have flags of all the countries of which Mumbai is a sister city. The square would be accessible to the citizens and tourists and would be a representation of international relations which Mumbai shares with other international cities like Berlin, Los Angeles, St Petersburg, Stuttgart, Yokohama, Honolulu, Zagreb, Barcelona, Busan, Port of Odessa, Jakarta, Nadi, Antananarivo and Shanghai.

Mumbai has 15 sister cities and has maintained good relationships with them through cultural ties, knowledge sharing and have a memorandum of understanding with the cities. In order to honour the relationship, BMC has planned a Sister City Square at the Kalanagar junction.

A senior BMC official said the project, located outside MHADA building, close to Matoshri – the official residence of Thackerays, is one of a kind. “The project is likely to be developed as one of the tourist attractions of Mumbai. It would also create awareness about the international linkages Mumbai has and will be seen as a space to strengthen cultural and social relationships with international students and the citizens of Mumbai.”

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1.63 crore and is likely to be completed within six months. The project will be funded through the district planning committee funds for the improvement of traffic islands and public spaces, the officer said.