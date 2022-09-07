BMC floats tenders for construction of new vehicular bridge across Goregaon Creek

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to build a new vehicular bridge across Goregaon creek to provide additional connectivity between Goregaon and Andheri, and ease traffic in Andheri, Oshiwara, and Lokhandwala. It will also help decongest the New Link Road near Andheri and SV Road near Oshiwara.

This is the second bridge planned in the western suburbs this year, apart from a new flyover at JVPD in Andheri. The BMC recently floated tenders for the project, along with tenders for the flyover at JVPD circle.

The cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 418.5 crore and the estimated deadline for completion of the project is 36 months.

The bridge will be about 500 metres long.

Over 300 slums will be affected as per plans for its construction, in the K-West ward of Andheri West and P-South ward of Goregaon. A senior civic official from BMC’s bridges department said, “Ward authorities will scrutinise the legality of these slums, on the basis of which a decision will be made about rehabilitation.”

The project will also require environment clearances and permissions from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. BMC has proposed to construct the bridge in stainless steel to reduce the cost of maintenance and avoid rusting.