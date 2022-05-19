scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

BMC floats tender for Urdu Ghar in Mazgaon

The project is expected to cost the BMC Rs 12.88 crore. Last year, the Shiv Sena had announced Urdu Ghar and made a provision of Rs 1.5 crore in the budget.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: May 19, 2022 10:20:01 pm
“The Urdu house will have a research centre, auditorium and library. It will become a hub for Urdu language excellence and scholarships. We will allocate more funds for this and work will start this year,” said a BMC official. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday floated a tender to construct an Urdu centre in Mazgaon. While the BMC is presently being governed by an administrator after the term of the sitting corporators ended on March 7, the project is said to be the brainchild of the Shiv Sena and is located in an area represented by former chairperson of BMC’s standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, whose wife Yamini is the MLA of Byculla constituency in which the project is located.

The project is expected to cost the BMC Rs 12.88 crore. Last year, the Shiv Sena had announced Urdu Ghar and made a provision of Rs 1.5 crore in the budget.

“The Urdu house will have a research centre, auditorium and library. It will become a hub for Urdu language excellence and scholarships. We will allocate more funds for this and work will start this year,” said a BMC official.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In Mumbai, Muslims number more than 20 per cent of the population, though only 29 of the 227 corporators are Muslims. The community is believed to play a key electoral role in 50 of the 227 BMC seats.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

Zahir Kazi of Anjuman Islam said, “This is a progressive step…the second largest vernacular schools are Urdu after Marathi. The Urdu Ghar will promote the language…It is spoken by all sections of the society and is certainly not a language of Muslims. It is language of the country.”

More from Mumbai

Danish Shaikh of Pasbaan-e-Adab said, “Indian languages should be encouraged and Urdu is one of them. It brings love and brotherhood. Our war cry Inquilab Zindabad in freedom struggle brought a lot of josh in freedom struggle. This language is very soft. I am glad BMC is supporting this.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement