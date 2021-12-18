Mumbai: BMC floats tender for construction of pumping station

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the process of appointing an agency for construction of the city’s eighth storm water drain pumping station at Mahul. The project will cost nearly Rs 350 crore.

The civic body on Thursday floated a tender for design and construction of Mahul Pumping station. Recently, the Improvement Committee had cleared a proposal of land exchange between BMC and a private developer for the project. The project was pending for many years as the earlier site finalised for construction of the pumping station was under the jurisdiction of the Salt Commissioner. Despite several requests, they had refused to hand over the land.

The project is crucial as the BMC hopes that once the plants come up, the flooding in areas like Gandhi Market, Sion, Kings Circle, Kurla during the monsoon can be eliminated. According to the tender documents, the appointed contractor will have to design, construct and maintain the plant.

The civic body has set a deadline of 24 months. The plant will have a capacity to drain 54 cubic metres of water per second.

In July, the BMC had already awarded a contract for construction of another pumping station in Mogra, Andheri. So far, six pumping stations have been constructed in the city to tackle flooding.