Friday, Aug 26, 2022

BMC floats bids to hire 26 IT specialists

Specialists in data science, data governance, data analytics, social media management, information security and cloud consultants will be taken on board to help build the social media image of BMC.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, data analytics at various levels helped BMC formulate policies and take decisions that would fine tune public service delivery. (Representational)

To ramp up its IT department for e-governance services, information security, data analytics and social media outreach programmes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently floated tenders to hire 26 IT specialists.

Specialists in data science, data governance, data analytics, social media management, information security and cloud consultants will be taken on board to help build the social media image of the civic body, make strategies for content development, make strategies to partner with traditional media and suggest a roadmap for the same.

A senior civic official said, “BMC has been integrating use of technology in its everyday functioning, decision making and services provided to residents. At various stages, we have sought experts to drive these initiatives.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, data analytics at various levels helped BMC formulate policies and take decisions that would fine tune public service delivery, the official added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:58:28 pm
