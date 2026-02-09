BMC floats 361 tenders worth Rs 600 crore after civic polls

A view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the mayor election, scheduled to be held on February 11 at the civic body’s headquarters. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has floated 361 tenders worth around Rs 600 crore in the month following the civic elections according to official records, with most of them issued immediately after the withdrawal of the model code of conduct. Of the total tenders floated between January 17 and February 9, 355 are currently live.

The tenders were issued after the State Election Commission lifted the code of conduct imposed ahead of local body polls, ending a month long freeze on civic contracting activity.

The tenders cover a range of infrastructure and civic works across Mumbai including resurfacing of roads in the eastern suburbs and repairs to portions of the Bandra Waste Water Treatment Facility (WWTF).