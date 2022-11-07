BMC to tie up with five-star hotels for providing catering, hospitality training to women from low-income groups

In a bid to boost employment opportunities for women from low-income groups, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide them training in different styles of cooking and hospitality services by tying up with five-star hotels.

According to civic officials, several aspects of this training will include giving insight towards methods and recipes related to cooking multiple cuisines, food safety and hygiene, and other important aspects in catering services, including housekeeping and table manners.

The civic planning department plans and implements the project. Civic officials said that to upgrade the livelihood of women, the BMC is providing skill development training like teaching them sewing works and this is for the first time that the civic body will be tying up with hotels.

“The project is currently in the planning stage and we have sent the proposal to several five-star hotels for their approval. The confirmation is expected to come in the next one month, soon after which the program will be started on a full scale. This initiative will be implemented across all the 24 municipal wards in Mumbai,” Vedika Patil, community development officer from the BMC’s planning department, told The Indian Express Monday.

Patil said women aged between 18 and 45 and having yellow and orange ration cards would be eligible for this training. She also said that women who have education till Class 8 and belong to the above category can also apply for the scheme. Patil added the duration of the training may vary between 15 days to one month and the final decision on the same would be taken soon.